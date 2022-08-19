SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Down 6.9%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 3.52 and last traded at 3.52. 6,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,335,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of SmartRent in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SmartRent from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SmartRent to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartRent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 6.92.

SmartRent Stock Down 12.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $652.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 5.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at SmartRent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Robert T. Best purchased 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 3.65 per share, with a total value of 306,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,905,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately 17,904,060.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other SmartRent news, Director Robert T. Best acquired 84,000 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 3.65 per share, for a total transaction of 306,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,905,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 17,904,060.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Christopher Jon Edmonds sold 10,000 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.03, for a total transaction of 60,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 155,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 939,130.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,490,727 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,728. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,363,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SmartRent during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in SmartRent by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,940,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,468,000 after purchasing an additional 787,913 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in SmartRent during the fourth quarter worth about $1,520,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in SmartRent during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmartRent

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Articles

