SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Down 6.9%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 3.52 and last traded at 3.52. 6,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,335,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of SmartRent in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SmartRent from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SmartRent to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartRent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 6.92.
SmartRent Stock Down 12.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $652.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 5.05.
Insider Buying and Selling at SmartRent
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,363,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SmartRent during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in SmartRent by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,940,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,468,000 after purchasing an additional 787,913 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in SmartRent during the fourth quarter worth about $1,520,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in SmartRent during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SmartRent
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
Featured Articles
