Smartshare Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Smartshare has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $102,085.60 and approximately $774.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00056003 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000190 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Smartshare

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smartshare

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

