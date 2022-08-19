SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Gap Down to $1.75

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.75, but opened at $1.65. SmileDirectClub shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 7,650 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.15 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.52.

SmileDirectClub Trading Down 4.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $125.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.86 million. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 483,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 132,337 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 323,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares during the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

