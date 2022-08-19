Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Reaches $0.0042

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $181.72 million and approximately $35.98 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,367.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003668 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00127077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00033109 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00074625 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

SLP is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 43,305,838,359 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

