Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Sells $12,041.75 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) Director Poppy Thorpe sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $12,041.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Snap Price Performance
SNAP traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.56. 45,950,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,779,156. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on SNAP. Atlantic Securities cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
