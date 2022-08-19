Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Sells $12,041.75 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) Director Poppy Thorpe sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $12,041.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Snap Price Performance

SNAP traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.56. 45,950,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,779,156. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SNAP. Atlantic Securities cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Snap

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 407.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

