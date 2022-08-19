Snowball Market Cap Reaches $170,596.43 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. Snowball has a market capitalization of $170,596.43 and $431.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can now be bought for about $0.0332 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.56 or 0.00800015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Snowball’s total supply is 17,731,901 coins and its circulating supply is 5,141,610 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

