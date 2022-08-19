Snowball Market Cap Reaches $170,596.43 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. Snowball has a market capitalization of $170,596.43 and $431.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can now be bought for about $0.0332 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002165 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.56 or 0.00800015 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Snowball Profile
Snowball’s total supply is 17,731,901 coins and its circulating supply is 5,141,610 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.
Buying and Selling Snowball
