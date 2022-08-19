SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Increased to $352.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $352.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $359.68.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $317.22 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.86 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total transaction of $406,519.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,309 shares in the company, valued at $54,816,670.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,335 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,569. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,558,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,743,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,135,000 after purchasing an additional 113,705 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 949,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,216,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,980,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 781,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

