SOLVE 1-Day Volume Tops $952,743.00 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 19th. During the last week, SOLVE has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $20.09 million and approximately $952,743.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SOLVE alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00055428 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000142 BTC.

SOLVE Coin Profile

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 coins. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care.

SOLVE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.