Sosandar (LON:SOS) Shares Up 1.2%

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.50 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.26). 126,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 418,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.25 ($0.26).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of £44.95 million and a P/E ratio of -14.33.

In other news, insider Jon Wragg acquired 46,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £9,817.50 ($11,862.61).

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim dresses, tops, loungewear and pyjamas, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, skirts, playsuits and jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, leather, active wear, and swimwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, and boots; home and gifts products; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewellery, hats, face coverings, sunglasses, shapewear and hosiery, and scarves and gloves for women.

