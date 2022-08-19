Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.
SHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.83.
SHC traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.36. 589,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,245. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHC. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.
Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.
