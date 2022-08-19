South Dakota Investment Council Buys 146,571 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3,369.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,571 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,295,000 after buying an additional 11,394,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,115,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after buying an additional 6,120,230 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,331,000 after buying an additional 3,880,552 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.30.

ATVI opened at $80.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day moving average is $78.92. The stock has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

