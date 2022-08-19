South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 1.9 %

DEI stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.58%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

