South Dakota Investment Council Increases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 121.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $503.15 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $375.87 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.33. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.32.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

