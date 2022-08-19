South Dakota Investment Council Raises Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 805.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,256 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% during the first quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,757 shares of company stock worth $8,049,121 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.14.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $131.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.31. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.63 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.89.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

