South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,359 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Aflac by 6.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 198,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $4,341,000. Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 39,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 91.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 129,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 61,607 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the first quarter worth about $178,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Aflac Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $64.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

