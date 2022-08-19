South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 131,621 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $10,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $84.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.41. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $100.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on STLD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Stories

