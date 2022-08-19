South Dakota Investment Council Sells 214,866 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 348,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 214,866 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.11% of Exelixis worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 72.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $342,566.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,085.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXEL. StockNews.com lowered Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exelixis to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

