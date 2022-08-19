South Star Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Trading Down 13.4%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) was down 13.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 70,172 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 22,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

South Star Battery Metals Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20.

About South Star Battery Metals

(Get Rating)

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South Star Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.