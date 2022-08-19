Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Down 2.4%

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. 136,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 532,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Eight Capital set a C$3.00 target price on Southern Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.
Southern Energy Stock Down 5.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$120.96 million and a P/E ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.77.
Insider Transactions at Southern Energy
In related news, Director Reginald Stevenson Smith acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 606,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$520,162.50.
Southern Energy Company Profile
Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.
