Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 20,688 shares.The stock last traded at $55.55 and had previously closed at $55.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMBC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Southern Missouri Bancorp to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Increases Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,531 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.