SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. SpartanNash updated its FY22 guidance to $2.17-2.32 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.17-$2.32 EPS.

SpartanNash Trading Up 0.7 %

SPTN opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.68. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at SpartanNash

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,195.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SpartanNash by 142.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 225,579 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in SpartanNash by 21.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 17.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.