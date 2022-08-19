SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.17-2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.30-9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.14 billion. SpartanNash also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.17-$2.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of SPTN stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.53. 404,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,006. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

In other news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,195.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,649,000 after purchasing an additional 263,582 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 142.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 225,579 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 174.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 65,029 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 1,007.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 63,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,743,000 after purchasing an additional 61,817 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

