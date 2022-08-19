SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Trading 1.3% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $32.40 and last traded at $32.40. 316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 262,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.97.

The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages recently commented on SPTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,195.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SpartanNash by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,649,000 after acquiring an additional 263,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SpartanNash by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,743,000 after acquiring an additional 61,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in SpartanNash by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,702 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SpartanNash by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 190,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SpartanNash by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,019,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,256,000 after acquiring an additional 346,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Stock Up 3.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56.

About SpartanNash

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.