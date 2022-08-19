SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.0% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.08. The stock had a trading volume of 208,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,297. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $158.02 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.02.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

