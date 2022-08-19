SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 542,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 5,883,610 shares.The stock last traded at $29.96 and had previously closed at $30.41.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

