SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Stock Position Reduced by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 101.3% during the first quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 695,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,638,000 after purchasing an additional 349,794 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 515,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 109,227 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 466,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 29,792 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 411,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,891,000 after acquiring an additional 64,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 395,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,235,000 after acquiring an additional 59,566 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTM traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,497. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.87 and a 1-year high of $59.08.

