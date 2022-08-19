SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Stock Position Lowered by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 148.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of XSD stock opened at $191.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $141.26 and a 1-year high of $250.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.00.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

