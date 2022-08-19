Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Cut to $109.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPB. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $119.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Spectrum Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.33.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SPB stock opened at $69.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.29. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $63.28 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.09.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.88 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 65.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.