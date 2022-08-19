Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Spectrum Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $69.86 on Monday. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $63.28 and a 52-week high of $107.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day moving average is $84.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.88). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

