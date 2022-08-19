Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SPB has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Spectrum Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Trading Up 2.1 %

SPB opened at $69.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $63.28 and a one year high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.88 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 65.88%.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.