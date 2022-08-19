Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) PT Lowered to $7.00 at HC Wainwright

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $1.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $19.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 151.75% and a negative net margin of 1,147.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 760.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 829,917 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 413.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 253,382 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 114.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 161,775 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 466.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 131,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 107,897 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

