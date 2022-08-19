Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s (SPX) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a £105 ($126.87) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a £132 ($159.50) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £111.50 ($134.73) to £122.50 ($148.02) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a £131.20 ($158.53) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of £122.68 ($148.23).

Shares of SPX opened at £113.45 ($137.08) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,567.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is £106.54 and its 200-day moving average price is £114.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of GBX 9,008 ($108.84) and a 52 week high of £172.25 ($208.13).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 42.50 ($0.51) per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

In other news, insider Nimesh Patel bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9,280 ($112.13) per share, for a total transaction of £64,960 ($78,492.03).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

