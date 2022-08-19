Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.42–$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.00 million-$83.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.61 million. Spire Global also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.11–$0.10 EPS.

Spire Global Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SPIR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.38. 644,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,603. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

About Spire Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire Global by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spire Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 19.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire Global by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 17,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.