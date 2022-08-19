Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.42–$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.00 million-$83.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.61 million. Spire Global also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.11–$0.10 EPS.
OTCMKTS SPIR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.38. 644,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,603. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $19.50.
Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.34.
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
