Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.11–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 million-$20.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.28 million. Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.42–$0.40 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Spire Global in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire Global presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.34.

SPIR opened at $1.53 on Friday. Spire Global has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPIR. State Street Corp increased its position in Spire Global by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,316,502 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 418.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,015,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 819,566 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Spire Global by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 51,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

