Spire (NYSE:SR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Spire Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.47. 291,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,257. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Spire has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average of $71.98.

Spire Announces Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.58 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Spire will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

Institutional Trading of Spire

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Spire by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Spire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Further Reading

