Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Raised to C at TheStreet

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SAVE. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Melius started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Spirit Airlines Stock Down 0.9 %

SAVE stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.05. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 164.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. 62.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

