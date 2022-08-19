Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Sportradar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $28.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,607,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065,093 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,918,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,085 shares during the period. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,269,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

