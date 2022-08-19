SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Down 9.7%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) shares were down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.81 and last traded at $24.81. Approximately 13,244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 959,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWTX shares. Wedbush set a $53.00 price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.26). The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 319.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Further Reading

