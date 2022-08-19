StaFi (FIS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.95 Million

StaFi (FIS) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 19th. During the last week, StaFi has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001583 BTC on major exchanges. StaFi has a total market cap of $20.47 million and $2.95 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00104957 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00020520 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00243848 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00032432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008655 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000272 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000107 BTC.

StaFi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

