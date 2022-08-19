Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Shares Up 4.4%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.42. 607,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,617,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Standard Lithium Stock Up 4.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.