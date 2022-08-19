Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $102.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.13 and its 200-day moving average is $128.66.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $29,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

