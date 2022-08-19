Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 21st. This is an increase from Steadfast Group’s previous final dividend of $0.07.
Steadfast Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.96.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Gregory Rynenberg 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th.
About Steadfast Group
Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services and related services. The company operates a network of 457 general insurance brokers and 24 underwriting agencies. Steadfast Group Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Featured Articles
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Steadfast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steadfast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.