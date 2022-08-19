Steem Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001112 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. Steem has a market cap of $94.80 million and $15.77 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,584.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.51 or 0.00558296 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00245852 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000098 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00020962 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003195 BTC.
About Steem
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
