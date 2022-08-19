Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Lowered to C$43.00 at Scotiabank

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

STLC has been the subject of several other reports. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Stelco from C$63.85 to C$53.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stelco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Stelco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stelco presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.87.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco Trading Up 3.6 %

TSE:STLC opened at C$37.13 on Monday. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$30.20 and a 1-year high of C$56.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.