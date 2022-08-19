StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Bought by PARK CIRCLE Co

PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. StepStone Group comprises approximately 0.9% of PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,206,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,281,000 after buying an additional 460,794 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,602,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,180,000 after buying an additional 1,125,251 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 11,418.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,961,000 after buying an additional 1,048,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after buying an additional 137,895 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $19,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STEP traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.63. 2,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,687. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.37. StepStone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $145.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded StepStone Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

StepStone Group Profile

(Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.