Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Stericycle Trading Down 0.6 %

Stericycle stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average is $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.63, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Stericycle by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after buying an additional 22,810 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 76.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

