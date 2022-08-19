Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Terran Orbital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.40.

NYSE LLAP opened at $4.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62. Terran Orbital has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

In other news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 6,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $31,177.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,089,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,756.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,715 shares of company stock valued at $599,677.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at $151,181,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

