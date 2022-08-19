Stifel Nicolaus Increases Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target to C$19.75

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.50 to C$19.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark set a C$25.00 price target on Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

NEO opened at C$14.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$574.84 million and a P/E ratio of 8.72. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of C$10.48 and a 12 month high of C$22.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman purchased 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.22 per share, with a total value of C$200,408.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 79,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$970,952.32. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 35,600 shares of company stock valued at $426,408.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

