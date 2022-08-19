Stifel Nicolaus Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $525.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $465.00 to $525.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $573.28.

Intuit Stock Down 0.1 %

Intuit stock opened at $477.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $418.74 and its 200 day moving average is $442.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 29.7% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,890,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,799,000 after acquiring an additional 433,382 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 30.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 390,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,378,000 after acquiring an additional 26,999 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 48.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 833.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

