Stifel Nicolaus Raises ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $68.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ON. Mizuho lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $73.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $75.26.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $373,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,072,000 after buying an additional 3,588,933 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,785,000 after buying an additional 2,752,815 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,677 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

